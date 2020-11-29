Woman, 2 daughters die of asphyxiation in Baramulla

A woman and her two daughters died due to asphyxiation in Lari Boniyar area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shameema Begum, 43, wife of Abdul Majeed Ganie and her daughters – Nighat Bano, 13, and Tabasum Bano, 9.

The head of the family, a chef by profession, was not present at the time of the incident.

A police official said the incident surfaced when one of their relatives found them unconscious on Sunday morning and immediately informed the locals as well as the police.

“A team of police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the trio to the hospital, however they were declared dead on arrival,” said the police official.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said that the incident has apparently occurred because of suffocation caused by a wood bukhari.