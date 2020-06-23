'Woman delivers baby under open sky'

A pregnant lady from Anderkoot village of Bandipora district on Tuesday delivered a baby under open sky at a Community Health Centre Sumbal as she had not done the Covid-19 test which is imperative for going through the surgery, local news agency KNS said.

The family of the lady alleged that she was crying in pain while the doctors at the hospital didn’t bother to see her. “Resultantly, she delivered the baby under open sky by the help of some other women,” KNS quoted the family as saying.

The family, according to the news agency, alleged that the lady was not even given the trolley by the hospital authority.

The family has demanded stringent action against the medical team.

Civil Society Bandipora has expressed strong resentment over the “callous attitude of doctors of CHC Sumbal and demanded strict action against them”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the ADC Bandipora to submit a detailed report within a period of three days.

“CMO Sumbal Dr Bashir Ahmad evaded from commenting over the matter and said he can’t speak as he is attending a video conference,” KNS said.