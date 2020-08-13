Woman dies of COVID19 after giving birth to twins

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spurt in COVID19 deaths on Thursday with 14 people succumbing to the viral illness here. A new mother of twin babies was one among the casualties.

Of the 14 deaths, 12 took place in Kashmir division, while two were reported from Jammu. The death toll reached 516 as on Thursday evening, while this report was filed.

A 28 year old woman, COVID19 positive, died at Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital. The patient had been referred to the hospital from Lal Ded Hospital on Wednesday. A doctor at LD Hospital said the patient was received from Anantnag on Tuesday with twin pregnancy, pregnancy-induced hypertension and respiratory failure. “She was operated upon at the hospital and her COVID19 test was also done which was reported positive,” he said. The doctor added the patient was then referred to CD Hospital for management of COVID19 symptoms as her condition was not improving.

However, even at CD Hospital, the patient did not improve and she breathed her last Thursday afternoon, another doctor from this COVID19 designated facility said. Her babies, the doctor said, are doing fine.

She is the third COVID19 casualty who died post pregnancy. Earlier in April, a woman who miscarried twin pregnancies died in Anantnag. In July, another COVID19 positive woman died soon after delivery at SMHS Hospital. She too was from Anantnag.

Other people whose death was attributed to COVID19 today included a 45 year old man from Shalbugh Ganderbal who had suffered a fall. A doctor said he was admitted at SKIMS a month ago and had tested positive for COVID19 a day before his death.

From Srinagar district, the deceased were a 65 year old woman from Khanyar who died at SKIMS, a 70 year from Lal Bazar who died at the same hospital, a 75 year old woman from Bemina who died at SMHS Hospital and a 50 year old woman from Ishbar Nishat who died at SMHS Hospital.

An 85 year old woman from Tral Pulwama died at SMHS Hospital today, while another resident of the district, an 81 year old woman from Waspora area died at SKIMS Soura.

A 65 year old from Magam Budgam died at SMHS Hospital. She was a cancer patient.

An elderly man from Kupwara admitted at SMHS Hospital with kidney disease and diabetes died Thursday afternoon, while a 90 year old woman from Panzgam Kupwara died late Wednesday night at SKIMS Soura.

A 70 year old from Rafiabad Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday, a doctor said.

Two COVID9 deaths were reported from Jammu division today. The deceased were a 44 year old male and a 21 year old male.