Woman dies of COVID19 at SKIMS

A COVID19 positive woman from Anantnag died at SKIMS today, the 10th death attributed to the viral infection in a week, taking the toll of viral illness in J&K to 21.

The 55-year old woman was admitted to SKIMS on 06 May. The patient, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, was suffering from ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). Her condition deteriorated and she was put on a ventilator, Dr Jan said.

The patient died this morning, he said, adding that she did not have any co-morbidities.

The death marks the tenth casualty attributed to COVID19 in the past seven days.

The first death due to COVID19 took place on 26 March at CD Hospital, a resident of Srinagar, who was buried in ancestral graveyard in Sopore. The second death took place on 29 March at CD Hospital. The patient was a resident of Tangmarg with no travel history. The third death took place on 07 April, the deceased a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

A day later, a 63 year old woman passed away in Jammu. She also tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. Her’s was the fourth death due to the virus in J&K. The fifth death took place on 17 April at JVC, the deceased a 70 year old man from Baramulla. The sixth was also a Baramulla resident, a 70 year old who died on April 25.

On the same day, a young woman from Anantnag who had suffered intra-uterine death of her twins died in Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag. Her sample later tested positive for COVID19 making her’s the seventh death due to the virus.

The eighth death had taken place at Chest Diseases Hospital – an 80 year old woman from Rainawari Srinagar. A 34 year old Srinagar man died at SMHS Hospital on 07 May, his sample declared positive after his death. Four days later, his father, a 60 year old man passed away at CD Hospital on 11th May. On 13 May, a 72 year old man from Digiana Jammu died at GMC Jammu – 11th casualty. On 16 May, a 70 year old man from Budgam died at CD Hospital, soon after he was admitted with cardiac complaints. His sample was taken and tested positive after he died.

On 17 May, a 29 year old Srinagar woman died at CD Hospital, she was suffering from Ludwig’s Angina and had tested positive during her stay at SMHS Hospital. A day later, on 18 May, three people died at CD Hospital, after they were shifted from SMHS Hospital following confirmation of their viral infection. They were suffering from stroke, brain haemorrhage and cancer. On 20 May a female patient, from Anantnag suffering from a chronic disease of pancreas died at SKIMS late Tuesday night.

On 21 May, two elderly people died at CD Hospital. One of them, a 70 year old female from Budgam was admitted with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease while the other, an 80 year old female was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and hypertension.