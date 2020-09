A 35-year-old woman was electrocuted in this border town of north Kashmir on Friday.

An official identified the deceased as Khalida Begum, wife of Muhammad Ashraf Sheikh of main town Uri. He said the woman received an electric shock after she came in contact with a live wire while some construction work was going on at her residence.

“She received serious injuries and was shifted to Sub- district Hospital Uri where doctors declared her brought dead,” said the official.