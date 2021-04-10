Woman hangs herself to death in Anantnag



A 32-year-old woman allegedly harassed by her in-laws, hanged herself to death on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

The incident happened in the Moominabad locality of Anantnag town.

The body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room, a police official said. He said the woman had committed suicide.

“We have registered a case and started investigations to ascertain as to what forced her to end her life,” another police official said.

He said stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

The relatives of the deceased woman from Kulgam, however, accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step. “Our daughter was being repeatedly harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for not bearing the child,” they alleged.

The couple had married several years ago but had no issue.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased after learning about the incident reached the spot and in a fit of rage set ablaze the house of her in-laws. The house was completely gutted in the fire, even as the fire extinguishers were pressed into service to douse the flames.

“As the house was up in flames the relatives did not allow anyone to move towards it, to see it is burnt down completely,” eyewitnesses said.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and bought the situation under control.

The relatives also held protest in their native Chawalgam village of Kulgam demanding stern action against the culprits.

This is the fourth case of domestic violence in the district in barely two weeks.

Last week, a 32-year-old and mother of two children from Badaran-Aishmuqam area lost her battle with life in a hospital. She had allegedly been burnt by her in-laws in Aakhoora Mattan area of Anantnag.

In yet another incident, a CRPF man from outside allegedly strangulated his wife at a rented accommodation inside a camp at Andernag Sherbagh in old town recently.

On Tuesday, a woman, 35, from Kaimoh, Kulgam was injured after being allegedly assaulted by her in-laws and husband at Batengoo when she had gone there to get her belongings. The couple was living separately for some time.