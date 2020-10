A middle aged woman from Qasba village of Poonch was injured in cross-Line of Control firing in Shahpur Kirni area of Poonch on Friday.

The injured has been identified as Hamida Bi wife of Mohammad Din resident of Qasba. Officials said that the woman was near her house when a bullet hit her in hand.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, said the woman has been shifted to hospital.