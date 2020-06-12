Woman killed, another injured in LoC shelling at Uri

Uri, June 12: A woman was killed and another injured in cross-LoC firing in Uri on Friday.

An official said that exchange of heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani troops was continuing.

The official identified the deceased woman as Akhtar Begum wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi of Batgra Uri, the injured woman has been identified as Parveena Begum wife of Shabir Ahmad of Nambla Uri.

The deceased woman was outside her house when a shell exploded near her, resulting in her on-spot death. The body was lifted from the spot only when intensity of the shelling decreased.

A Defence spokesperson said, “Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control in Rampur sector of Uri by firing mortars and other weapons. In response to the ceasefire violation, befitting and effective response is being given to the enemy troops.”

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Silkote Uri, said that though the intensity of shelling during the morning was low, however it intensified after noon. He said as mortar shells start to fall in civilian areas the locals took shelter in underground bunkers.

“The entire area of Hajipeer sector was shaken with loud explosions,” Bashir said.

In Hajipeer sector, whenever there is any causality during the ceasefire violation, the locals make announcements over loud speakers of mosques appealing for calm, which is audible on the other side of LoC as well. Thereafter, the guns usually fall silent on both sides.

Sadiq Ahmad Chechi, a resident of Batgra said that Pakistani troops initially targeted Churanda village, however later extended the shelling to other villages of Hajipeer sector resulting in complete chaos in the area. The affected villages include Churanda, Silkote, Tilawari, Batgra, Balkote, Nambla, Thajal and Mothal.

Scores of families fled from the area and took shelter in makeshift camps set up by the administration at Uri township. Sub Divisional magistrate Uri, Riyaz Ahmad, said that around 60 persons comprising 10 families had so far shifted to the makeshift camp.