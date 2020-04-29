Woman tests positive in Baramulla

A woman hailing from Kanlibagh Baramulla was tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. With the fresh positive case, the total positive cases in Baramulla town and its adjacent village, Narwav, has reached 19.

An official said the woman from Kanlibagh Churimarpora has contracted the virus from his son who was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. In Baramulla town, seven persons which include three woman, a girl, doctor, security guard and a policeman have tested positive for the virus so far.

The first positive case in the town was that of a doctor. He contracted the virus while performing his duty at Government Medical College Baramulla. Later his wife too tested positive.

The second positive case was that of a woman hailing from Tawheed Gunj Baramulla. However, all her primary contacts tested negative. The third case too surfaced from old town Baramulla and three of her primary contacts later tested positive for the virus.