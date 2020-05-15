Work on 490 development projects resumes in JK

Amid covid19 lockdown, the government has resumed construction work on 491 projects engaging over 6,000 labourers across J&K to ensure their timely completion.

According to Public Works Department figures, the construction work has resumed on 490 projects— 329 in Jammu and 161 in Kashmir province— providing work to 6175 labourers. The number of works resumed in Jammu is higher as the number of red zones in that province is lesser than that of Kashmir.

Besides, the PWD has also sought permission from respective DCs to resume construction work at 1138 sites.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary, PWD, Shailendra Kumar said “Construction work has been resumed in accordance with set SOPs and guidelines.”

He said that government’s aim in starting the work apart from completing the projects on time was also to benefit the labourers who are suffering.

“PWD is in process for seeking permission from concerned DCs for resumption of more construction works in non-red zone areas. However there will be no resumption of work in areas declared as red-zones by concerned authorities,” he said.

As per the figures, R&B Jammu has taken lead in resumption of construction works post lockdown. The department has resumed work on 157 projects engaging 2153 labourers. The PMGSY Jammu has restarted 151 construction works.

In Kashmir province the number of construction works started by R&B Kashmir division is 90.

Since imposition of lockdown, the developmental works were halted. However the administration issued direction for resumption of works while adhering to COVID SOPs at the workplaces.

Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department Kashmir, Sami Arif said: “We have resumed construction work; mostly the priority works are being undertaken at this moment which include filling potholes, face lifting and priority construction works.”

He said the department is strictly implementing the COVID guidelines while undertaking any work for the safety of labourers as well as to contain the spread of deadly infection.