Work on Z-Morh tunnel gathers pace

After remaining suspended for more than a year, the work on the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district has gathered pace since July last year, officials said.

The 6.5 km long tunnel coming up on Srinagar-Leh highway near Gagengar area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district is part of a mega project announced by the government of India. It marks the first step towards ensuring all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

A senior official of the National Highways and Industrial Development Corporation (NHIDCL) told Greater Kashmir that the work on the tunnel has been expedited. “We have been able to achieve the set monthly targets so far.”

The official said that the escape tunnel will be ready for controlled movement by November this year, adding that despite snowfall and harsh weather conditions, the work was going on smoothly almost on all road and tunnel projects.

The tunnel once complete will ensure round the year connectivity to the famous health resort Sonamarg which usually remains closed during winter months. Besides it will also ensure connectivity to the Zojila tunnel.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Plole today visited the under-construction Z-Morh tunnel where he “initiated blast for first breakthrough of the Z-Morh Tunnel between West Portal and the Ventilation Tunnel Portal.” Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal and General Manager (P), NHIDCL, V. K. Pandey were present on the occasion.

The Div Com also reviewed the ongoing work on ground and was briefed about the progress made on various works of Z-Morh tunnel including construction of approach roads, lanes, protective walls, drains, besides other works of project.

After on ground review of East & West Portals of Z-Morh tunnel, the Divisional Commissioner stressed upon speeding up the construction work by the contractor firm and he was assured that Z-Morh escape tunnel will be ready for controlled movement by November this year.