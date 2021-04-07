Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 12:49 AM

World Health Day | Second COVID wave is approaching: Dir SKIMS

‘Lowering guard against virus could prove fatal’
File Photo of Dr A. G. Ahangar

Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Wednesday said that lowering guard against COVID19 could prove fatal as the second wave of the virus is approaching.

“There is steep rise in COVID cases in Kashmir which is a cause of concern.  People should not lower guard against this virus, (else) it could prove fatal as the second wave is approaching,” Dr. Ahangar said while speaking on the occasion of the World Health Day.

The Day is being celebrated by the Hospital Administration, SKIMS with focus on this year’s theme: “Building a fairer, healthier world”.

Dr Ahangar who was chief guest on the occasion said that SKIMS has always kept its flag high through its excellent services backed by dedicated workforce. “SKIMS has successfully managed COVID19,” he said, adding that people should follow SOPs and urged people to get vaccine. “Vaccination is the best tool to fight the ongoing pandemic,” he suggested.

“The satisfaction expressed by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the medical treatment received by his father Dr. Farooq Abdullah (at SKIMS) is an endorsement to the Institute’s excellence,” he added.

Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javed Shah in his speech said that pandemic has brought about a shift in the “focus on health for all”.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq A Jan gave an overview of COVID 19 management at SKIMS and said that launch of “Sehat Scheme” is an appreciable step to benefit marginalized sections of society.

Organizing Chairman & HoD Hospital Administration Dr. Ghulam Hassan Yatoo highlighted the importance of world health day with special reference to COVID 19.

Chief Coordinator Event Management Cell, SKIMS & Prof Endocrinology Dr. Shariq Masoodi gave a comprehensive presentation on the lifestyle diseases and said that “certain basic lifestyle changes can play a pivotal role in improving overall health”.

He said that the current pandemic has brought more focus on being fit and healthy.

During the scientific session other faculty members  including  Dr. Roohul Janeen, Prof Community Medicine, Dr. Samina Mufti, Assistant Prof Hospital Administration  deliberated on topics -World Health Day- an overview, Covid 19 tools, access, etc.

The event was attended by various heads of departments, faculty, scholars/residents and other sectional heads of supportive services.

