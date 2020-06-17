'Wrong' COVID19 medical certificate: Inquiry completed, report submitted

Inquiry into the issuance of a medical certificate which had allegedly wrongly shown as “negative for covid19” a pregnant woman has been completed and report submitted.

“The team comprising the district health officer, BMO Bijbehara and SO Planning has completed the probe and report has been submitted to the directorate of health,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

“A parallel inquiry initiated by director health himself has also been

completed,” the CMO said. However, he refused to divulge the details of the report.

“You will come to know about it in a day or two,” he said.

A coronavirus positive woman from Shamsipora village of Mattan, Sumaira, aged, 25 in her last month of pregnancy was admitted in the Emergency and Trauma care hospital, Bijbehara a designated Covid-19 care center on May, 28 last month.

On June, 7, when her date of delivery was nearing she was shown negative for covid19 in a medical certificate and shifted to nearby SDH Bijbehara where she remained admitted in the general ward.

On June 9, she was taken by the doctor in-charge to a theatre where she delivered a female baby. Thereafter, she was again bought back to the ward and remained there for two more days.

In the meantime, it came to fore that the samples of the woman were collected barely an hour before she was declared negative. Her second sample turned positive.

However, the hospital authorities had discharged her. She remained at home and came in contact with many more people.

The health authorities took her sample for the third time and it came positive again for infection. She has been isolated again.

It also came to fore the medical certificate issued in her favour had actually the number of another recovered patient Veena Kaur. CMO later ordered an inquiry into the case.