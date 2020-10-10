'Wrongs committed in Shopian fake encounter'

General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju, on Saturday said that “some wrongs were committed” in the Shopian fake encounter and hoped that summary of evidence concludes soon so that next step can be taken.

“We have already shared basic information that the initial court of inquiry has been concluded and we have seen some wrongs committed. On the basis of that, we have ordered the summary of evidence which is going on and we hope it concludes soon so that we go into the next stage.”

On October 3, after about 70 days of their burial, the bodies of three Rajouri youth killed by army in a fake encounter in Shopian district of southern Kashmir in July were handed over to the families after exhumation.

Three youth of Rajouri – 26 year old Ibrar Ahmed son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Tarkassi, 21 year old Mohammad Imtiyaz son of Sabar Hussain resident of Kathuni Mohalla of Dharsakri and 18 year old Mohammad Imran son of Bagha Khan resident of Kathuni Mohalla of Dhar Sakri – who had come to Shopian for labour work were killed in a fake encounter on 18 July by 62 Rashtriya Rifles and passed off as militants.

Families of the victims have demanded capital punishment to the soldiers who killed the youths in the staged encounter.