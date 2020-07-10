Wular is eco-sensitive area: NGT

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the J&K authorities in a case alleging dumping of waste material into Asia’s largest freshwater lake— the Wular in Kashmir.

The case has been filed by rights activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

“In view of the allegation and photographs annexed, we find it necessary to require a factual and action taken report from the member secretary of state Wetland Authority, Collector of Baramulla, and the state Pollution Control Board before the next date,” the tribunal said in a two-page order.

The NGT report has to be submitted before it on 15 October.

“…there is dumping of municipal solid waste in Wular lake around Ningli Tarzoo in Baramulla district in J&K. The lake in question is wetland and a Ramsar site and is thus an eco-sensitive area. Dumping of waste is not only violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, but also Wetlands (Conservation and Management rules) 2017,” the NGT order reads.

The NGT has also made J&K PCB nodal agency for “coordination and compliance”.

Earlier, Greater Kashmir had also reported about “conflicting reports” on the dumping of the waste close to the Wular.

Set up by UNESCO in 1971, Ramsar Convention is a global treaty focusing on management and protection of important wetlands.