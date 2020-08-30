Youm-e-Ashura observed with reverence, religious fervour

Youm-e-Ashura was observed on Sunday with reverence and religious fervour throughout Jammu & Kashmir to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and his companions for their supreme sacrifice in Karbala.

Alam and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all districts across Kashmir amid tight security arrangements. However, there have been reports of clashes between the mourners and police at several places. Reports said even pellets were fired by police and dozens of mourners were taken into custody at various places.

Amid the COVID19 outbreak, reports said Azadars participated in a procession in downtown Srinagar which passed through Mohalla Syed Afzal, Alamgari Bazar and culminated at Zadibal Imambargah.

Ashura processions were also taken out in Baarji Harwan, Bemina, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Mirgund, Hanjiveera, Balhama, Panear, Tral, Devsar Kulgam, Sofipora Pahalgam, Chattergul, Achabal, Dangerpora, Sonawari and other places.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district Ashura processions was taken out from Gazi Manzil to Imambara Yousufabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah and Sonpah.

Reports said that hundreds of mourners on Sunday participated in a massive Ashura procession from Imambara of Mirgund to Budgam. It ended at Imambara of Budgam in the evening amid Covid protocols in place.

Reports said volunteers were spraying disinfectants, distributing specially made face masks and sanitisers during the processions in Budgam.

Reports from Jammu said that Muharram was observed in a low profile with proper sanitization of the imam bargah, and social distancing.

A brief Majlis was delivered by Moulana Syed Ali Badshah Imam Jumma in which he stressed upon the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and majlis Sham-e-Ghariban was also held.