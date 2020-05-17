Young COVID positive woman dies at CD Hospital

Kashmir recorded COVID19 death for second consecutive day today when a 29-year old woman died at CD Hospital after battling for life for many days.

The woman from Habba Kadal Srinagar died Sunday afternoon at CD Hospital, three days after she was admitted at the hospital. The patient, who was on ventilator support for “more than a week” had been operated upon at SMHS Hospital for Ludwig’s Angina, the hospital authorities said. Ludwig’s Angina is an aggressive infection of the mouth cavity, underneath tongue.

“The patient was admitted on 05 May and operated upon on 08 May. She developed sepsis and was put on ventilator subsequently,” Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said. He added that the sample of the patient was taken after her condition deteriorated and required tracheotomy.

After testing positive, the patient was shifted to CD Hospital where she continued to be on ventilator till Sunday afternoon.

The death is the second COVID19 death in two days in Kashmir and the youngest victim of the viral disease.

Out of the 13 deaths in J&K, three victims have been below 35 years, three are between 35-60 years, while seven people who died were over 60 years of age.

The death is the fourth casualty due to the virus in Srinagar district. Baramulla has recorded three deaths, while Bandipora, Budgam and Anantnag have recorded one death each.

On Sunday, a 70 year old man from Budgam died at SKIMS, his sample testing positive for the virus posthumously.

The first death due to COVID19 took place on 26 March at CD Hospital, a resident of Srinagar, who was buried in ancestral graveyard in Sopore. The second death took place on 29 March at CD Hospital. The patient was a resident of Tangmarg with no travel history as well. The third death took place on 07 April, the deceased being a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.

A day later, on 08 April, one 63 year old woman passed away in Jammu. She also tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. Her’s was the fourth death due to the virus in J&K. The fifth death took place on 17 April at JVC, the deceased a 70 year old man from Baramulla. The sixth was also a Baramulla resident and 70 year old and died on April 25.

On the same day, a young woman from Anantnag who had suffered intra-uterine death of her twins died in Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag. Her sample later tested positive for COVID19 making her’s the seventh death due to the virus.

The eighth death had taken place at Chest Diseases Hospital – an 80 year old woman from Rainawari Srinagar.

A 34 year old Srinagar man died at SMHS Hospital on 07 May, his sample declared positive after his death.

Four days later, his father, a 60 year old man passed away at CD Hospital on 11th May.

On 13 May, a 72 year old man from Digiana Jammu died at GMC Jammu.