Youth arrested for rifle snatching in Srinagar: CRPF

Central Reserve Police Force Friday said their personnel foiled a weapon snatching bid in old Srinagar and apprehend a youth.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh told the Greater Kashmir that a youth whom he identified as Tehreen Shabir Dar, 28, a resident of Umarabad, Pirbagh area of Srinagar, snatched a rifle from head constable Samrinder of CRPF 21-Bn at Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

“Our men caught hold of him and recovered the weapon,” he said. “We have handed him over to police for investigations.”

Police have registered a case vide FIR number 40/2020 under section 392 and 511 IPC and investigations have been taken up.