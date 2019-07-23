'Youth can change J&K's political destiny'

People`s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that youth hold the baton to change the political destiny of the state.

Chairing a day long interactive session of party’s youth leaders from Kashmir province here, Mehbooba stressed on the need to initiate youth specific Confidence Building Measures (CBM).

The PDP president highlighted the initiatives taken during the tenure of PDP government and stated that PDP is the “only credible and viable” political platform for the youth of the state.

“The inclusive participation of youth in the political process will decide the fate of the state,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP president welcomed prominent social activist Mohit Bhan into the party fold and hoped that the composite culture of the state will find back its true essence with the dignified return of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Mehbooba urged the union government to instill a sense of confidence in the youth of Kashmir by reaching out to them in a dignified manner. “Youth of Kashmir are yearning for a healing touch. Developmental packages alone won’t work. Their sensitivities and aspirations should be addressed,” said Mehbooba.

She extolled the youth of Kashmir for rendering selfless service and contribution in reshaping the political landscape of Jammu & Kashmir through their active participation and society building.