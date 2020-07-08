Youth drowns in power canal in Kangan area

A youth drowned in a power canal at Wudder area of Kangan here on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that 17 year-old Sadaqat Ahmed son of Gulzar Ahmed Tandoli, a resident of Kangan, drowned in the canal when he slipped into it.

SDPO Kangan Sheikh Tahir told Greater Kashmir that a rescue operation has been launched to trace out the youth. “We have diverted the water of the canal, and efforts are on to rescue the youth,” the police official said.

Earlier, the body of a youth who along with his friend had drowned in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal district on Sunday, was fished out on Wednesday. His friend’s body had already been retried on Monday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the rescuers retrieved the body from the water near Wayil bridge in Ganderbal and after legal formalities it was handed over to the family. The deceased was identified as Rashid Khan. Earlier body of his friend, Zahid Farooq, was retrieved near Preng area on Monday.

The two youth, who were residents of Palpora, Noorbagh, Srinagar, had drowned in nallah Sindh on Sunday near Kijpora area of Kangan in Ganderbal district while taking a bath.

“The local volunteers, police as well as SDRF team continued a massive rescue operation for last three days and after strenuous efforts both the bodies have been recovered,” an official said.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Sunday’s incident and as part of precautionary measures, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal has ordered complete ban on swimming/bathing in Nallah Sindh and its tributaries in the central Kashmir district.