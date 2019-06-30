Front Page
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: July 1, 2019, 1:00 AM

Youth shot at in Baramulla town

‘His condition is critical’
Unidentified gunmen shot at a youth in old town Baramulla on Sunday evening.

The injured youth was immediately shifted to Baramulla district hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Samir Ahmad Ahnagar, 22, a resident of Chesti Colony old town Baramulla was in Iqbal market old town, when some unknown gunmen fired at him.

“He has received two bullets, one in his abdomen and another in the thigh. He has lost lot of blood and his condition is critical,” said an official at Baramulla district hospital.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, the Police and the Army personnel rushed to the spot and launched search operation to nab the suspected gunmen.

