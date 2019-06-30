Youth shot at in Baramulla town

Unidentified gunmen shot at a youth in old town Baramulla on Sunday evening.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The injured youth was immediately shifted to Baramulla district hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Samir Ahmad Ahnagar, 22, a resident of Chesti Colony old town Baramulla was in Iqbal market old town, when some unknown gunmen fired at him.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

“He has received two bullets, one in his abdomen and another in the thigh. He has lost lot of blood and his condition is critical,” said an official at Baramulla district hospital.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, the Police and the Army personnel rushed to the spot and launched search operation to nab the suspected gunmen.