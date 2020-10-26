Youth taking up arms will face tough action: GoC 15 Corps

General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju, on Monday said that the youth who take up arms will be dealt with strictly but who surrender will be helped in getting rehabilitated.

“Those who are wielding the gun will have to face tough action. They will be dealt with strictly,” Gen Raju told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Budgam district of central Kashmir. He said that those willing to shun the gun will be helped. “We will facilitate their return and they are welcome. They will also be helped in getting rehabilitated.”

He appealed to the youth to leave the gun “and return as the environment is feasible to start a new and peaceful life.” “Very beautiful environment is prevailing in Kashmir and things are on the right track,” he said.

The senior Army General said that southern Kashmir was turning normal while apple trade and other activities were picking up. “If COVID19 subsides, hopefully educational institutions will reopen,” he said, adding that economic activities were also picking up in other parts of Kashmir.

Gen Raju said that the army has been successful in controlling the infiltration this year. “With winter on cards, they will try to push in more militants. But our troops are alert to foil any such attempt.”

He said that the army has strengthened the anti-infiltration grid by increasing the deployment and employing surveillance equipment. “We have devised a way to know when a militant crosses the LoC and inform the next tier of the security grid so that they can take on them,” he added.