Z-Morh tunnel likely to be ready by June 2021

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting of National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to review progress of various road projects being undertaken by them in Jammu & Kashmir.

Managing Director, NHIDCL, Administrative Secretaries, of departments of Revenue, Power Development, Public Works (R&B), Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir,

Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Udhampur, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Baramulla among others participated in the meeting, an official handout said.

With regard to Kashmir province, it was informed that works on mega projects including Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels were being taken up on war footing.

During the meeting, it was given out that Z-Morh project comprises 6.5 Km tunnel, 6 Km approach road, 2 major bridges and 1 minor bridge. The project worth Rs. 2379 crore is expected to be completed by 30 June 2021 and will provide round-the-year connectivity to Sonamarg.

Simultaneously, the works under Zojila project are also being taken up. It was mentioned that the project comprehensively includes 14.15 Km tunnel and 18 Km approach road between Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel as a single integrated package, besides comprising carriage way, 2 snow galleries, 4 major bridges and 18 avalanche protection dams.

The project will cost Rs. 4430 crore and is expected to be operational by June 2026, which will enable round-the-year connectivity to Ladakh.

Chief Secretary also reviewed progress of Baramulla- Gulmarg, Vailoo- Khanabal, Vailoo- Donipawa, Donipawa- Ashajipora road projects, the statement said.

While reviewing the progress on road projects being executed in Jammu province, it was informed that a penalty of Rs. 25 lakh has been imposed on the erring contractor for abandoning the project works under third package of Jammu Akhnoor road, and the works will shortly resume.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, maintained that 15 KM stretch is currently encumbrance free and the rest will be made available by 30 July 2020, so as to enable speedy completion of the project.

Moreover, Chief Secretary urged Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to allow contractors to bring in migrant labour and equipment after observing the duly established protocols and standard operating procedures with respect to COVID -19 mitigation efforts.

Chief Secretary emphasised on effective monitoring of projects to ensure their timely completion.