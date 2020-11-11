Zaffar Shah to look into issues raised by admin: HCBA

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Wednesday said that senior advocate Zaffar Shah will look into the issues raised by the district magistrate.

In a statement issued here, it said that post constitution of adhoc committee, the notification for conduct of election stands recalled.

It added that post imposition of prohibition by the District Administration preventing the HCBA from conducting election to the office bearers, the scheduled polls were deferred.

It added that a meeting of the general committee of the HCBA was held to deal with the situation arising out of impediments created in conduct of elections, adding, “after marathon deliberations which lasted for few hours it came to be resolved with voice vote to constitute a committee till conduct of elections comprising of contesting candidates, election body and former elected body who will be headed by Advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga as its convener.

As per the statement, the members of the adhoc body shall be Nazir Ahmad Ronga, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Abdullah Pandit, Mudasir Gulzar Vakil, Ajaz Bedar, M Ashraf Bhat, Adil Asimi, Bilal Ahmad Ward, Mohammad Altaf Khan and GN Shaheen.

Other members of adhoc committee are: Rafiq Ahmad Joo, Abdul Aziz Teeli, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Farooq Hassan Wani, Irfan Qadir, Surat Shakeel, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Hamid Shafi, Mudasir Yousuf, Syed Musaib and Mohammad Ayoub Bhat.