Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 12:56 AM

Zakura searches end, no militant found

Women near the house in which militants were believed taking shelter in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
The searches launched by security forces in the Zakura area of Srinagar were called off on Wednesday morning after no militant was found.

The searches were launched on Tuesday evening at Gulab Bagh Zakura by police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force after information about presence of militants in the area.

“We carried out searches but no militant was found,” a police official said.

On Wednesday morning, before entering a house for searches police opened fire and lobbed teargas shells in the house. “There was no response and we carried out thorough searches of the building,” the official said.

On Tuesday evening security forces had sealed all entry points of the area and installed lights to keep tab on the movement of people in the area.

Meanwhile, reports said that security forces carried out a cordon and search operation in Gudsutho village of Budgam district in central Kashmir. “The operation has been called off and nobody was arrested,” police said.

