Zojila, Sonamarg receive 1-2 ft snowfall

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 12:24 AM
Sonamarg tourist resort gets one ft fresh snow
The higher reaches including Zojila pass and famous health resort Sonamarg continued to experience snowfall on Sunday.

Reports said that Sonamarg, Zojila, Drass and Minamarg areas on Srinagar-Kargil highway received 1-2 feet of snowfall since Saturday resulting in the closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway.

Famous health resort Sonamarg received over 1 foot of snow while Zojila pass and Minamarg Drass received 1-2 feet of snow till Sunday afternoon.

It was snowing in these areas when this report was being filed.

The Srinagar-Kargil highway continues to remain closed for traffic on the second day.

