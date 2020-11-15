Zojila, Sonamarg receive 1-2 ft snowfall

The higher reaches including Zojila pass and famous health resort Sonamarg continued to experience snowfall on Sunday.

Reports said that Sonamarg, Zojila, Drass and Minamarg areas on Srinagar-Kargil highway received 1-2 feet of snowfall since Saturday resulting in the closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway.

Famous health resort Sonamarg received over 1 foot of snow while Zojila pass and Minamarg Drass received 1-2 feet of snow till Sunday afternoon.

It was snowing in these areas when this report was being filed.

The Srinagar-Kargil highway continues to remain closed for traffic on the second day.