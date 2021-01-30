Zojila tunnel: NHIDCL seeks J&K Govt's approval for forestland acquisition

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has sought approval from the J&K government for acquiring 52-hectare forestland for construction of approach roads for the Zojila tunnel.

The NHIDCL— a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways— is the executing agency for the strategically important Zojila tunnel.

The tunnel, once completed, will make all-weather travel possible on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Section of NH-1, enhance safety and reduce the travel time.

The project was re-awarded last year to Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) which had emerged the lowest bidder quoting Rs 4,509.5 crore.

A senior official informed that the NHIDCL has forwarded the proposal for the land acquisition for approach road.

A note of the minutes of a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir here, which was attended by the Executive Director NHIDCL reads: “The land acquisition for Zojila tunnel approach forestland is 52.6 hectares and its proposal has been sent to the government of Jammu and Kashmir.”

As per the NHIDCL, the total land required for the project is: forestland 208 hectares constituting 97.8 percent of the total land requirement, and remaining 4.6 hectares revenue-land.

Meanwhile, according to the minutes of the meeting, the ED of NHIDCL has acknowledged that the contracting company has not deputed any senior person on the site. “Executive Director briefed about the men and machinery of contractor M/S Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited on site and acknowledged that there is no senior person present on site from the contractor’s side and work is suffering.”

“Divisional Commissioner expressed displeasure over the working of M/S Megha Engineering and Infra LT on the project as the firm is not working properly and no senior manager has been deputed on the project.”

The executive director NHIDCL gave a brief description of the structures and said that this project will provide all weather connectivity and will bypass all the 53 avalanche sites.

The project holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. At present, it is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on NH-1, and will bring about an all-round economic and socio–cultural integration of Jammu & Kashmir.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in October launched the first blasting for construction related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel, one of the longest in Asia. Blasting means blowing up or breaking apart something solid with explosives.