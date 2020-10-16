Zulfikar for unity among J&K's political parties

Apni Party’s senior leader Choudhary Zulfikar Ali has called for unity among all the political parties in J&K to fight for restoration of statehood.

“All the political parties must unite to fight for the honour, dignity, status of people of state (sic) including restoration of State (sic) irrespective of our political ideologies,” Ali who is Vice-President of Apni Party, tweeted.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, he said that it were his personal remarks on twitter. “That was my personal opinion. I think the content of the Gupkar meeting of the political parties held in Srinagar is not different from our stand,” said Zulfikar Ali.

Ali said: “We say we will legally fight for it (restoration of Art 370 to Jammu and Kashmir) as the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court and they are also saying that they will fight in the apex court constitutionally.”

“Their stand is the same. They have not said anything new in Gupkar (meeting),” he said, adding that statehood, Articles 370 and 35A should be restored to J&K.