22 J&K students stranded in Gujarat ask authorities to shift them back home

We are at least 22 students of J&K stranded at Gandhinagar Gujarat in University Hostels of Central University of Gujarat. Among these 22 students, there are 7 female and 15 male students.



The COVID cases in Gandhinagar Gujarat are rising at a very high rate. We are fearful to go outside to purchase essential commodities. We have kept ourselves self-quarantine from 17th March in University hostels.



We request the administration to evacuate us as soon as possible either through bus or train. The Gujarat state is the 2nd highest in COVID cases and we don’t want to die here.



We have already registered on the link provided by J&K Administration and also messaged the same to the administration.



We request you to highlight our concern. That will be your most kindness



Ishfaq Majid

Ph.D. Scholar, Central University of Gujarat