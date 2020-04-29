60 Kashmiris stuck in Mumbai demand evacuation

We the residents of Jammu and Kashmir appeal to the administration that we are stuck in Mumbai from the first lockdown i.e 24 Mar 2020.
Many families have no source of income as we have no jobs in hand, as it has been already 1 month suffering here and we can’t pay rent either and other expenses like Doctor, Medicine and other essentials.
We want to go back to our home so we request to the administration that kindly make arrangements for us as you did for the people of Kota, Jaisalmer, Himachal Pradesh etc.
We request to the Jammu and Kashmir Administration to do the same favour for us too. We are atleast 60 people whose names are mentioned below.
Abid mir
Mehraj ud din wangoo
Iqbal rasheed
Farhan shawl
Showkat ah shah
Heaved farooq
Sarfe Alaam
Hakeem shabir Hussain
Ms amina
Ms ruqiya
Ms Zahida
Mohd Yasir shah
Sumeena Yasir shah
Mohd zayan shah
Fayaz ah shawl
Ms shahida sawl
Haseeb Fayaz
Iqtida Fayaz
Zaid Fayaz
Yasir Fayaz
Farooq ah naik
Ishfaq Hussain rather
Mudasir Hussain rather
Mehdi Hussain rather
Tahir Raza wani
Ms sherbano
Mohd Arif bhat
7889564265
9324612077
7006631533
Mumbai dongri charnal near goodluck hotel
Mohd Yousuf rather
Shabir ah bhat
Muslim Hussain Kath
Zahoor ah rather
Sajid Hussain Kath
Nawaz Hussain Kath
Parveez ah Kath
Shabir ah khan
Sajid Hussain
Liyakat Ali
Faisal dar
Nighat mir
Roheena mir
Mirza muzaffar
Manzoor g k khajawal
Mirza maqbool
Mumtaz banoo
Mohd Ashraf kaboo
Aqiba Ashraf
Ummum ashraf
Javeed Ahmed khanyari
Nisar Ahmad basu
Sheikh javeed Ahmed
Rafiq Ahmed khanyari
Rehana Rafiq khanyari
Suzana Rafiq khanyari
Khalid Rafiq khanyari
Manzoor Ahmed gabroo
Mion Shafi
Mohd rafee Khan
Mohd Umer khan
Please contact us on
7006631533
9149965663
9324612077
Kindly take it on priority.