60 Kashmiris stuck in Mumbai demand evacuation

We the residents of Jammu and Kashmir appeal to the administration that we are stuck in Mumbai from the first lockdown i.e 24 Mar 2020.

Many families have no source of income as we have no jobs in hand, as it has been already 1 month suffering here and we can’t pay rent either and other expenses like Doctor, Medicine and other essentials.

We want to go back to our home so we request to the administration that kindly make arrangements for us as you did for the people of Kota, Jaisalmer, Himachal Pradesh etc.

We request to the Jammu and Kashmir Administration to do the same favour for us too. We are atleast 60 people whose names are mentioned below.

Abid mir

Mehraj ud din wangoo

Iqbal rasheed

Farhan shawl

Showkat ah shah

Heaved farooq

Sarfe Alaam

Hakeem shabir Hussain

Ms amina

Ms ruqiya

Ms Zahida

Mohd Yasir shah

Sumeena Yasir shah

Mohd zayan shah

Fayaz ah shawl

Ms shahida sawl

Haseeb Fayaz

Iqtida Fayaz

Zaid Fayaz

Yasir Fayaz

Farooq ah naik

Ishfaq Hussain rather

Mudasir Hussain rather

Mehdi Hussain rather

Tahir Raza wani

Ms sherbano

Mohd Arif bhat

7889564265

9324612077

7006631533

Mumbai dongri charnal near goodluck hotel

Mohd Yousuf rather

Shabir ah bhat

Muslim Hussain Kath

Zahoor ah rather

Sajid Hussain Kath

Nawaz Hussain Kath

Parveez ah Kath

Shabir ah khan

Sajid Hussain

Liyakat Ali

Faisal dar

Nighat mir

Roheena mir

Mirza muzaffar

Manzoor g k khajawal

Mirza maqbool

Mumtaz banoo

Mohd Ashraf kaboo

Aqiba Ashraf

Ummum ashraf

Javeed Ahmed khanyari

Nisar Ahmad basu

Sheikh javeed Ahmed

Rafiq Ahmed khanyari

Rehana Rafiq khanyari

Suzana Rafiq khanyari

Khalid Rafiq khanyari

Manzoor Ahmed gabroo

Mion Shafi

Mohd rafee Khan

Mohd Umer khan

Please contact us on

7006631533

9149965663

9324612077

Kindly take it on priority.