“Asked to get to Lakhanpur on my own": Kashmir resident stranded in Delhi alleges nodal officers not helping

I have repeatedly been contacting you regarding our plight here. Although the government is claiming evacuation of students from Delhi but no such thing is happening on ground level.

Sir, I have been calling every nodal officer and laison officer. I have been told that there are no buses from Delhi to Kashmir and that I have to get to Lakhanpur on my own.

Delhi administration is saying they have received no such information to evacuate students of J&K.

The liaison officer for Delhi has not been answering any calls. We are in starvation like condition here and need immediate evacuation.

Thanking you.

Shahnawaz Qureshi