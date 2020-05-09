GK Helpline
GK Helpline Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 12:24 PM

“Asked to get to Lakhanpur on my own": Kashmir resident stranded in Delhi alleges nodal officers not helping

Representational Pic
I have repeatedly been contacting you regarding our plight here. Although the government is claiming evacuation of students from Delhi but no such thing is happening on ground level.

Sir, I have been calling every nodal officer and laison officer. I have been told that there are no buses from Delhi to Kashmir and that I have to get to Lakhanpur on my own.

Delhi administration is saying they have received no such information to evacuate students of J&K.

The liaison officer for Delhi has not been answering any calls. We are in starvation like condition here and need immediate evacuation.

Thanking you.

