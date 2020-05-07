GK Helpline
UPDATED: May 7, 2020, 2:54 PM

'Can't travel by road': Kashmiri Patients Stranded in Delhi Appeal Govt to Airlift Them Back Home

I write this on behalf of the patients who are stranded in Delhi and are waiting for any decision from the government as to airlift them. As we know that the government of India with civil aviation decided to airlift the stranded ones outside India in different countries.

I myself has gone through retina detachment surgery and cannot move by road as per doctor’s advise and like me there are surgery and other disabled patients who cannot move by road.

I have contacted the helpline at resident commissioner’s office Delhi as was given in putting the registration details and spoke to them of the same. They advised to put the medical certificates through mail, which were submitted and duly acknowledged by them.

I request you to have a news item and bring the sufferings of the patients to the authorities.

Greater Kashmir newspaper is a ray of hope in highlighting the delicate issues.

Yours sincerely

Syed Ajaz Ahmad Andrabi

and all patients stranded in Delhi

