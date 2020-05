Hundreds of residents of Jammu and Kashmir who are stranded in Oman due to Covid-19 lockdown have appealed the authorities to evacuate them.

“We are stuck in Oman. Among those stranded are elderly people, infants and pregnant women,” said an email sent by a group of residents.

They said that people have lost jobs there and businesses are closed. “We have no work here. Everyone is stressed here. Please evacuate us,” they said, in the email.