Kashmir resident stuck in Jodhpur Rajasthan along with ailing and elderly parents seeks evacuation

I along with my ailing old age parents, father (61) and mother (59) and suffering from diabetes, Thyroid disorder, hypertension), wife and a three-year-old child are stuck at JODHPUR RAJASTHAN due to lockdown.

My parents’ and child’s health is deteorating day by day due to the prevailing suituation and the increasing tempreture.

Sir, I made several attempts to reach out to the authorities back in Jammh and Kashmir but all my efforts are getting wastes as nobody responds.

I have also registered myself along with my family with all the government- given contacts, however there has been no response.

Now, I hope through your medium my case can get some attention and our Jammu and Kashmir authorities will make some arrangements for our evacuation at the earliest.

Thanks

Shabir Hussein Padder from village NILLOW Distt KULGAM, J&K



cell no: 9149943808,7006446374