My name is Irfan Bashir Wani, I would like to request that I do not have a job from the month of March.

My wife & my son who is 4 YEARS OLD THEY WERE here on three months visit Visa which is expired already.

Sir I am working in Dubai, kindly please help us to take this matter with the concerned authorities as one has listened to me for many days from the authorities in UT Jammu & Kashmir.

Best Regards

Irfan Bashir Wani

971562614805