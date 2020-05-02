We are students from Kashmir
studying here in different colleges and universities of Haryana (Ambala), but
we are facing a lot of problems (due to the lockdown).
We requested so many times to Ambala administration, but till now there has been no positive response.
So with humble request to the J&K administration to evacuate us as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Zahoor abbas
7780961161.
Kashmiri students in Ambala seek help to travel back home
