UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 8:47 PM

Kashmiri students in Ambala seek help to travel back home

We are students from Kashmir studying here in different colleges and universities of Haryana (Ambala), but we are facing a lot of problems (due to the lockdown).

We requested so many times to Ambala administration, but till now there has been no positive response.

So with humble request to the J&K administration to evacuate us as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Zahoor abbas
7780961161.

