We the students from Kashmir are stranded at Dehradun and we are facing many problems here at Dehradun.

We request to you please forward this so that J&K government will look after it.

We want to go to our homes as soon as possible. JK Govt is only approaching those who are stuck at Punjab or Himachal Pradesh, not approaching those who are stuck at Uttarakhand. Please we want to go back to our homes.

Yours Thankfully

Kashmir students from Dehradun