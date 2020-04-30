Kashmiris held in Bangkok seek evacuation

Dear editor of Greater Kashmir,



I myself Ramees shafi from Srinagar and nowadays in Bangkok Thailand, and We’re here many Kashmiris stuck here from last 2 months almost and the country “Thailand” have plan to lockdown again For one month “may” we’re suffering here and here not easy to survive. So we want to appeal the local government of Kashmir to evacuate us from Bangkok, even we try to contact Indian embassy to Bangkok Thailand but they’re not helping us just they say enroll you name on website so we did already but we didn’t get any kind of help from the embassy so we keen for help. I wish the editor you will highlight our issue and at least we can go back to kashmir. We appreciate the greater kashmir team as they’re playing and handling the situation nowadays.



Great wishes to your Highness

Ramees shafi

Bangkok

+66 92-525-6083