GK Helpline
GK Helpline Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 3:28 PM

Kashmiris held in Bangkok seek evacuation

GK Helpline Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 3:28 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Dear editor of Greater Kashmir,

I myself Ramees shafi from Srinagar and nowadays in Bangkok Thailand, and We’re here many Kashmiris stuck here from last 2 months almost and the country “Thailand” have plan to lockdown again For one month “may” we’re suffering here and here not easy to survive. So we want to appeal the local government of Kashmir to evacuate us from Bangkok, even we try to contact Indian embassy to Bangkok Thailand but they’re not helping us just they say enroll you name on website so we did already but we didn’t get any kind of help from the embassy so we keen for help. I wish the editor you will highlight our issue and at least we can go back to kashmir. We appreciate the greater kashmir team as they’re playing and handling the situation nowadays. 

Trending News
File Pic

Movement of stranded persons: J&K admin to shortly issue detailed plan

File Pic/GK

Not setting up CAT in J&K is to defeat justice at doorstep: Altaf Bukhari

Representational Pic

Right to access Internet not fundamental right, says J&K in SC, opposes restoration of 4G services

Police act tough against lockdown violators in Ganderbal

Great wishes to your Highness 
Ramees shafi 
Bangkok 
+66 92-525-6083

Related News