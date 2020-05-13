Kashmiris stranded in Dubai seek flights to return home

We want to inform you that we are stuck here in Dubai for the last 2 months. We were working here in a construction company and due to the ongoing pandemic we lost our job and are staying in our rooms only without work and without any income.

It is getting very hard for us to pay the rent and food. We just need a flight or two, direct to Srinagar so that we can come out of this distress.

We requested everybody in the administration but nobody is listening. So now the only hope is yours, if you will raise the issue proactively the matter can be addressed as soon as possible.

Thanks and Regards

Ubaid Reyaz

Dubai.