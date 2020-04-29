Kashmiris stranded in Kargil urge divisional administration to shift them back home

Scores of Kashmiris stranded in Kargil due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown have sought the intervention of J&K administration for their evacuation to Kashmir.

The stranded people said they continue to remain stuck in Kargil from last four months and have submitted a representation to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K G C Murmmu.

“We are all family heads and our families are in Kashmir. We are going through mental stress as there is no male to attend our families in case of health emergency or other untoward. Our children are in distress due to our absence in our family,” said Tariq Dar in an email to this newspaper.

“We approached the district administration Kargil and Divisional Commissioner Ladakah for last one month but we didn’t get any positive response from them,” he said.

Dar said the stranded people were asked by the divisional administration to approach the divisional administration Kashmir for their evacuation.

“We also contacted our district nodal officers but they informed us that the matter is pending in office of divisional commissioner Kashmir,” the stranded Kashmiris said.

They said the Ladakh administration has already evacuated more than 500 stranded people from different states of India but they continue to remain in Kargil despite Zojila road being open for traffic from last more than 10 days.

“Some of us are facing health issues and the condition is getting deteriorated day by day. In case we will not be evacuated within days all of us will proceed towards Srinagar on foot jointly and are ready to face any consequences,” they said.

They urged the divisional commissioner Kashmir to take up the matter with Ladakh UT administration and get them evacuated to Kashmir.

Also, hundreds of Kashmiris continue to remain stranded in different states outside J&K and are persistently demanding for their evacuation.

“We are around 20 to 25 Kashmiri families stranded in Jaipur due to COVID-19 lockdown. We are stuck here and now not able to meet our daily needs and pay the rent. Please help us to get evacuated from here,” said Nazir Ahmad of Srinagar.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kashmiri families, traders and students are living a miserable life outside J&K.

“We are stuck in Mumbai from March 24 and most of the families have no source of income as we have no jobs in hand. We are not able to pay rent and bear other expenses as well. We want to go back to our home,” said Abid Mir in an email to Greater Kashmir.

Besides families, around 60 students are stranded in Mumbai.

“We request to the administration that kindly make arrangements for us as they did for those who were stranded in Kota, Jaisalmer and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Another group of Kashmiris are stranded in Bihar are facing tough time due to non-availability of resources.

“Kindly evacuate us from Bihar. We want a go home because we don’t have any other option,” said Tajamul one of the stranded student.

Over 56 students are stranded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for more than one month and seek their evacuation to Valley.

“In the current scenario everyone is running for safety, we appeal Lieutenant Governor of J&K to facilitate our return to Kashmir. It is hard to survive here due to financial constraints,” the students said, in their appeal.