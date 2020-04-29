'Our condition is getting worse with every day': Hundreds of Kashmiris stranded in south Goa seek evacuation

We are residing in Palolem Canacona, South Goa – nearly about 170 to 200 people in all including 40 families with 20 odd children under the age 10.

We are badly hit with the present epidemic of coronavirus as we are labour class here in Goa who always come here for earning in order to feed our families. As this epidemic is making difficulty in every part of the world so is here.

We have no food no means to keep our lives safe as here everything has been closed and thus making us very hard to live our lives with basic amenities of life.

We have urged the various authorities here in and also in Our home land of Kashmir, nobody has taken our requests seriously and we have been left unattended.

We appeal to the administration to kindly arrange some flights so that we can go to our homes in order to live with our families who are desperately waiting for our arrival.

We will be highly obliged to your worthy chair if our genuine requests are fulfilled.

Unattended /Distressed labour class

Of Kashmir in Goa.

We have followed the lockdown since 24 March in letter & spirit till now but since last 01 week due to soaring heat & humidity & anxiety it is getting un-bearable for us to carry on.

So please it is a humanitarian and humble submission to your goodself please find the way of our evacuation from here as our financial situation is getting very bad with every passing day.

We had already booked different flights from 27 – 31 March but due to this lockdown flights were cancelled & we could’nt manage to fly back. We are ready to pay flight tickets & we will follow the protocol of kashmir administration regarding the epidemic quarantine if needed.