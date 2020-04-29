GK Helpline
GK Helpline Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 7:21 PM

'Running out of savings': 200 Kashmiris stuck in Trivandrum Kerala seek evacuation

GK Helpline Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 7:21 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Asalamu alaikum. I am Arif Ahanger from Trivandrum Kerala, south India. Sir, we tried to call helpline no. issued by J&K authorities but they didn’t pick up the call.

Sir, we are here more than 200 Kashmiris stranded in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Trending News
File Pic

Cong leader Azad pushes for early return of stranded J-K students in Bangladesh

Representational Pic

Former JK special cop shot at by militants

Representational Pic

Covid-19: 16 new positive cases reported today in J&K, total now 581

Representational Pic

Helpline for JK residents stuck outside: Contact Addl. Resident Commissioner on these numbers

We are facing problems here because our business is shut due to this virus and you know we don’t have any other source of income and we are running out of our savings.

So please it is our humble request to evacuate us from here as soon as possible. Otherwise we are going to suffer a lot. Thanks a lot.

Related News