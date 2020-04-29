'Running out of savings': 200 Kashmiris stuck in Trivandrum Kerala seek evacuation

Asalamu alaikum. I am Arif Ahanger from Trivandrum Kerala, south India. Sir, we tried to call helpline no. issued by J&K authorities but they didn’t pick up the call.

Sir, we are here more than 200 Kashmiris stranded in Trivandrum, Kerala.

We are facing problems here because our business is shut due to this virus and you know we don’t have any other source of income and we are running out of our savings.

So please it is our humble request to evacuate us from here as soon as possible. Otherwise we are going to suffer a lot. Thanks a lot.