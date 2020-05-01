GK Helpline
“Surviving on bread and fruits": Kashmir residents stuck in Chandigarh urge govt to evacuate them

J&K Government’s evacuation plan has failed. We are stuck in chandigarh from last 40 days. We even don’t know whom to contact. the nodal officers are not responding.

Other states have a proper plan of evacuation and they are doing it well.
Jk govt is forcing us to suffer.

We are living in rented PG accommodations. The PG owner is not giving us food. We hardly manage with bread and fruits. People are crying from last 40 days still the govt is not responding.

Please highlight the issue with concerned authorities. We are in depression.


Aijaz Ahmad

