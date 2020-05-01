Two girls among 10 students stuck in Hisar Haryana seek evacuation

We are almost 10 students stuck here in Hisar district of Haryana. Among 10 students there are two girls which are alone in hostels also we are feeling unsafe here.

We are paying Rs 6000 per student monthly rent in the PG accommodation and the food we eat is totally impure we are at high risk of falling ill.

Our family is worried about us also we are not financially sound so that we can pay please it is our humble request to your news channel as the best the news channel of the valley please highlight our issue so that administration can formulate our evacuation.

Suhail Tariq Bhat

7006308397