Baramulla COVID19 patient dies, toll 27

A 55-year old COVID19 positive patient died at SMHS Hospital today after being referred from GMC Baramulla, taking the death toll of the viral infection in J&K to 27.

The resident of Khanpora Baramulla was admitted to GMC Baramulla with respiratory distress on Tuesday. CMO Baramulla, Dr Deeba Khan, said the patient did not have any reported comorbidity. The patient was subsequently referred to SMHS Hospital where he was isolated based on his symptoms, Dr Nazir A Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said. He said the patient was “very sick” when admitted and died within hours. “He died on evening of 27 May. We took his sample after his death,” he said.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar, said the sample was tested at CD Hospital virology lab and tested positive on 28 May.

He said that the patient had “very typical” COVID19 symptoms and fast deterioration. A day before, on Wednesday, a 55 year old man from Srinagar, with no known co-morbidities died. “He had good oxygen saturation without any support but developed sudden cardiac arrest,” GMC had said.

With this death, the COVID19 mortality in J&K reached 27. Of these, 24 people have died in Kashmir division, while three deaths have taken place in Jammu division.

In Kashmir division, of the 24 deaths, 10 were females and 14 males.

Srinagar district has recorded seven deaths, highest among districts, followed by Baramulla and Anantnag with five deaths each. Kulgam, one of the worst affected districts by COVID19 has recorded four deaths. Budgam has witnessed two COVID19 deaths, while one death has taken place in Bandipora.

The deaths are recorded as per the district of residence of the deceased, although most deaths took place in Srinagar hospitals.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has seen two deaths while one death was recorded in Udhampur.