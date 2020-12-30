1 person dies of COVID19, 217 test positive in J&K

One person died of COVID19 while 217 tested positive across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

This has taken the death toll across J&K to 1880 and overall infection tally to 1,20,744, they said.

The person dying of COVID19 during the past 24 hours was from Jammu division, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest with 77 cases followed by 48 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 3034 in J&K while 1,15,830 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.