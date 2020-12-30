Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 1:26 AM

1 person dies of COVID19, 217 test positive in J&K

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 1:26 AM
File Representational Photo
File pic used for representation

One person died of COVID19 while 217 tested positive across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

This has taken the death toll across J&K to 1880 and overall infection tally to 1,20,744, they said.

Trending News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

Koul condemns killing of Goldsmith

PAGD should come out with roadmap before people: Basharat

The person dying of COVID19 during the past 24 hours was from Jammu division, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest with 77 cases followed by 48 in Srinagar district.

Latest News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

2020: The year of new experiments in J&K politics

2020: When pandemic kept healthcare on the watch

The number of active cases dropped to 3034 in J&K while 1,15,830 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Related News