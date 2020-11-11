1,00,000 COVID tally in J&K

The COVID19 case count breached the 1 lakh-mark in J&K on Wednesday, eight months after the first case was confirmed here.

The pandemic has claimed 1558 lives in J&K, with great disparity among regions both in terms of disease burden and mortality.

With 507 people testing positive across J&K on Wednesday, the cases piled up to 1,00,351.

The first case of SARS-CoV2 was confirmed on March 9 in J&K, accumulating then onwards, crossing 100 mark on April 5 and doubling at varying pace, ranging between 15 days to a month.

The cases were recorded passing beyond 50,000-mark on September 12.

It took J&K two months to double cases from 50,000 to 100,000, an improvement from the doubling rate of 15 days recorded in July.

The number of cases in Jammu division is 39,849 while 60,502 people have been confirmed to be infected in Kashmir division.

Srinagar district has come up as the most-affected region with nearly 17,000 cases per million of its population.

Jammu district is close behind and has 12,200 cases per million.

Smaller districts in both Kashmir and Jammu region have a lower number of cases per million.

However, Bandipora and Ganderbal which reported a high number of cases at the beginning of the pandemic and underwent intensive contact tracing and testing have the comparatively high per million cases.

The first COVID19 death was recorded in J&K on March 25. Since then, Kashmir has lost 1034 of its residents while Jammu has suffered 524 deaths.

The overall mortality in J&K is around 1.5 percent – 15 out of every 1000 cases losing battle with SARS-CoV2.

In Kashmir division, the mortality rate is 1.7 percent and in Jammu division it stood at 1.3 percent.

Srinagar district has suffered 385 deaths, the highest in J&K, followed by district Jammu with 273 fatalities. The recovery rate in J&K is 93 percent – 93,313 of the 1,00,351 patients already free of the infection.

Today, J&K Government said, 326 cases in Kashmir division and 181 in Jammu division were confirmed after carrying out 22,160 tests.

The positive percentage of the overall cases over the past months is 3.93 while the current positive percentage is 2.29.

Today 140 cases were confirmed in Srinagar, 44 in Ganderbal, 40 in Baramulla, 32 in Kupwara, 31 in Budgam, 14 in Anantnag, 11 in Pulwama, 8 in Bandipora, 4 in Kulgam and 2 in Shopian. Jammu district had 92 cases.

A total of 10,140 travelers have been confirmed to be infected till date in J&K, including 35 today.

Nine people, five of them from the Kashmir division were reported to have lost life today. Two of these were Srinagar residents, both men aged 60 and 67 years, and admitted at SMHS Hospital.

They hailed from NawaKadal and Alamgari Bazaar areas. Two Baramulla residents also lost life during the last 24 hours.

These were a 70-year-old man from Tangmarg admitted at SKIMS Soura and an 85-year-old woman from Baramulla town admitted at Indoor Stadium Baramulla.

A 70-year-old man from KeranKupwara admitted at CHC Kralpora also succumbed to the viral illness today.