19 deaths, 1937 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1937 fresh Covid-19 cases while 19 people succumbed to the virus, the highest so far this year, officials said on Friday.

They said 846 of the cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1091 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 156344.

Regarding the fresh fatalities, the officials told GNS that 13 victims belonged to Jammu Division and six were from Kashmir valley. With these deaths, the fatality count has reached 2111—796 in Jammu and 1315 in Kashmir.

Providing district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 501 cases, Baramulla 118, Budgam 156, Pulwama 55, Kupwara 59, Anantnag 75, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 40, Kulgam 61, Shopian 12, Jammu 525, Udhampur 72, Rajouri 45, Doda 13, Kathua 33, Samba 25, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 30, Ramban 22 and Reasi 78.

Moreover, they said, 1019 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—482 from Jammu Division and 537 from Kashmir. There are 16993 active cases—7112 in Jammu division and 9881in the Valley, they said.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

