2 die of COVID-19, 77 test positive in J&K

Two persons died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours while 77 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, official said.

The fresh deaths have taken the death toll from the pandemic in J&K to 1965 while the infection count has increased to 1,27,191, officials said.

Of the two fresh fatalities, one was from Kashmir while the other from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said that 60 of the fresh cases were from Kashmir while 17 were from Jammu division. They said Srinagar district recorded the maximum of 36 cases, followed by 13 in Jammu district.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, six other districts had cases in single digits, the officials said. They said that the number of active cases in J&K stands at 859 while 1,24,280 persons have recovered from the infection so far.