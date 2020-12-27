2 die of COVID19, 260 test positive in J&K

Two persons died of COVID19 while 260 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The fresh deaths took the overall death tally in J&K to 1869 while the total coronavirus cases surged to 1,20,137, officials said.

The two COVID19 deaths during the past 24 hours included one each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 119 were reported from Kashmir and 141 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 93 cases, followed by 69 in Srinagar district. There are now 3282 cases in J&K while 1,14,986 patients have recovered so far, they said.