Editor's Picks, Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 11:56 PM

2 die of COVID19, 260 test positive in J&K

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 11:56 PM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Two persons died of COVID19 while 260 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The fresh deaths took the overall death tally in J&K to 1869 while the total coronavirus cases surged to 1,20,137, officials said.

Trending News

ICPS starts 2 child shelter homes in Srinagar

2 Langate villages show no signs of development

Webinar on career counselling held at Amar Singh College

1992 positions lying vacant in Education Department Kashmir

The two COVID19 deaths during the past 24 hours included one each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 119 were reported from Kashmir and 141 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 93 cases, followed by 69 in Srinagar district. There are now 3282 cases in J&K while 1,14,986 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Related News